Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Short Interest Down 22.1% in June

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,644,000 after acquiring an additional 801,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,473,000 after acquiring an additional 222,403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 372,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,760,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,201,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,466,000 after acquiring an additional 446,234 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.