E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.30 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EOAN. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.20 ($14.35) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.22 ($13.20).

EOAN opened at €10.41 ($12.25) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €10.11. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

