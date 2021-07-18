DZ Bank Lowers Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Sell

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADYEY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

ADYEY opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

