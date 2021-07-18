Dynamic (DYN) Price Down 34.3% This Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and $1,147.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,447.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,896.99 or 0.06032161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.17 or 0.01390148 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.68 or 0.00377396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00132822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.63 or 0.00634786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.30 or 0.00392083 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.03 or 0.00295833 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

