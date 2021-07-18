Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.1% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 65,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,990,000 after acquiring an additional 37,525 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 105,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,555,000 after acquiring an additional 86,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 60,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,873,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,539.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,547. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,586.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,407.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

