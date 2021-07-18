DXdao (DXD) 1-Day Volume Hits $196,531.00

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. DXdao has a total market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $196,531.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can now be bought for $258.60 or 0.00815394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DXdao has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00222181 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

