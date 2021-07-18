Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Dundee Securities from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DPMLF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of DPMLF opened at $5.94 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

