Dumac Inc. Trims Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Dumac Inc. cut its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Credicorp comprises 0.4% of Dumac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dumac Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,137,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,885,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,776,000 after buying an additional 259,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,184,000 after buying an additional 224,718 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Shares of Credicorp stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $118.80. The stock had a trading volume of 429,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $169.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

