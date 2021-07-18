Dumac Inc. Buys New Shares in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Eventbrite accounts for 0.8% of Dumac Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 9.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EB opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.09.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. The business had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.