Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $47.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Duke Realty traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 9443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 150.8% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $57,418,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,347,417 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

About Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

