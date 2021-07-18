Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) versus Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) Critical Analysis

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) and Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ducommun and Ballistic Recovery Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun $628.94 million 0.98 $29.17 million $2.74 19.03 Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ducommun has higher revenue and earnings than Ballistic Recovery Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Ducommun has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballistic Recovery Systems has a beta of -1.12, indicating that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ducommun and Ballistic Recovery Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ballistic Recovery Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ducommun currently has a consensus target price of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.14%. Given Ducommun’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ducommun is more favorable than Ballistic Recovery Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Ducommun shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Ducommun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Ballistic Recovery Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ducommun and Ballistic Recovery Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun 4.56% 9.82% 3.78% Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ducommun beats Ballistic Recovery Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, engine components, and ammunition handling systems. It serves commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Ballistic Recovery Systems

Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. develops and commercializes parachute systems in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Defense, and Space. The Aviation segment designs, tests, and produces whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems for the general aviation and recreational aircraft industries. The Defense segment designs, tests, and produces personnel parachute systems, precision guided aerial delivery systems, and cargo and whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachutes used in unmanned aerial vehicles and training aircrafts. The Space segment designs, tests, and produces entry, descent, and landing systems for various space applications, as well as manned and un-manned, planetary, and terrestrial space applications. The company also provides safety apparel. Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.

