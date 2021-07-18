DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches Market Cap of $8.93 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and $115,036.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $8.57 or 0.00027001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00104719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00147685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,715.07 or 0.99943052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,478,614 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,770 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.