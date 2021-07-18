DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVF opened at $247.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.94. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $131.48 and a one year high of $254.21.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.