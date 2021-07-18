Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Has $484.90 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC decreased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,865 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up 6.9% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $484,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $867,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $167.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion and a PE ratio of -22.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.57. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $464,984.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,299,257 shares of company stock worth $1,252,095,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Mizuho reduced their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

