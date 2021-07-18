Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,241,000. Playtika accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 1.01% of Playtika at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTK opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 96.04.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

