Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €96.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) received a €96.50 ($113.53) target price from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRW3. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €83.80 ($98.59).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:DRW3 opened at €74.60 ($87.76) on Friday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 1 year high of €88.00 ($103.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $641.56 million and a PE ratio of 7.30.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.