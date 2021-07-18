DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.29.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus cut their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,880,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,380,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,668,138 shares of company stock worth $130,350,163. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $208,802,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.79. 13,752,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,582,596. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

