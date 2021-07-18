Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to report sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.94 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

NYSE DOV traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $154.95. 890,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $101.54 and a fifty-two week high of $156.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

