DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of DouYu International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,083,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,657 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DouYu International by 209.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in DouYu International by 191.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,913 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

