DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Up to $34.56

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.56, but opened at $35.79. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 2,687 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

