Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Update

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,676,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth about $12,540,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 541,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth approximately $31,804,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:LPG traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 295,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

