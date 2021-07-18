DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 40,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $6,726,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00.

NYSE DASH opened at $167.36 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.57. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $3,534,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $8,856,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

