Donut Market Cap Reaches $700,779.58 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $700,779.58 and $176,172.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Donut has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00102880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00147086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,462.74 or 1.00065326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.