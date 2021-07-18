Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) CFO Purchases $69,990.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) CFO Gregory L. Weaver purchased 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $69,990.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $65.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $66.60.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

