Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.35.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $222.17 on Thursday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Dollar General by 803.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after acquiring an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,597,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

