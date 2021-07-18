Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) CEO Richard Bloxam Sells 1,500 Shares

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00.
Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
