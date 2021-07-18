Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) CEO Richard Bloxam Sells 1,500 Shares

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.