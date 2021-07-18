Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 150,503 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,549,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,503 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of TrueBlue worth $56,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.22 million, a PE ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 1.73.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

TBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $432,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

