Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 19,274 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.25% of ICU Medical worth $54,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ICU Medical by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ICU Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $194.79 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.11 and a 1-year high of $227.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.03.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. Analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $2,568,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,499,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

