Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,022 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $53,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $49.85 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

