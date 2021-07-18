Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,434,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,513 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $55,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Teradata by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Teradata by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,139 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,828 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDC opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

