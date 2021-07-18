Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $196.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of its solid first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Also, both top and bottom lines grew year over year. Results gained from enhanced inventory, reduced costs and strong liquidity. It continued to witness strong momentum in the bottom line for the fourth consecutive quarter. Earnings benefited from margin improvement and lower expenses. Aggressive measures to lower excess inventory aided gross margin. Moreover, lower payroll expenses resulted in operating expense deleverage. Moreover, solid performance in juniors and children's apparel, men's apparel and accessories, and ladies' accessories and lingerie aided the top-line growth. However, it has been witnessing sluggish comps for the past few quarters. Also, stiff competition remain a concern.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DDS. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.00.

NYSE:DDS opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.29. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $193.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,815.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

