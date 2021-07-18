Digitex (DGTX) Trading Down 16.5% This Week

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. Digitex has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $832,091.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Digitex has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.47 or 0.00819611 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Digitex is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

