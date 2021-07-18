Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Sells $285,000.00 in Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $19.37 on Friday. Digi International Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.16 million, a PE ratio of 66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Digi International by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Digi International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Digi International during the first quarter worth about $2,566,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Digi International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.19.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

