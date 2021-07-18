Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dialog Semiconductor PLC provides integrated standard and custom mixed-signal integrated circuits, for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting and Smart Home applications. Its technology portfolio includes audio, Bluetooth Smart(R), Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, China and internationally. Dialog Semiconductor PLC is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $365.86 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dialog Semiconductor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.

