Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley cut Devon Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.