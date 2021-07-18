Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Accor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Accor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Accor alerts:

Accor stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.83. Accor has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.