Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $101.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.69.

V.F. stock opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in V.F. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 264.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 99,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $1,040,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

