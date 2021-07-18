Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $127.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $114.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,002 shares of company stock worth $10,851,066. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.