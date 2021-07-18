Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $85.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

WNS opened at $79.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $83.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Well Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of WNS by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

