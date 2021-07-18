Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $62.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a neutral rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.33.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $29,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813 over the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

