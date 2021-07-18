Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target to GBX 2,900

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Experian to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,810 ($36.71).

Get Experian alerts:

EXPN opened at GBX 3,086 ($40.32) on Thursday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,773.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. Experian’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

In other Experian news, insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total transaction of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28). Also, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, with a total value of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.