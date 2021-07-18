Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 859,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NYSE:DK opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Delek US by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Delek US by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Delek US by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Delek US by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

