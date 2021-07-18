DeepOnion Price Tops $0.27 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and $1,259.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049771 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00036826 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,534,720 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

