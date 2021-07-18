Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

DCPH opened at $34.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

