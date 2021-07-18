Decentraland Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $108.60 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001931 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,173,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,678,445 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars.

