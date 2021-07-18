DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Major Shareholder Sells $167,298.92 in Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 61,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,298.92. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.37. The company had a trading volume of 480,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,918. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.89. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

