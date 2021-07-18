DATx Tops 24 Hour Volume of $106,113.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, DATx has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One DATx coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DATx has a total market cap of $846,484.76 and approximately $106,113.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.65 or 0.00810185 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

