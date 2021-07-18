Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Shardul Shah Sells 121,682 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Shardul Shah sold 121,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $9,840,423.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -747.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.07. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Datadog by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,950,000 after purchasing an additional 541,225 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,542,000 after purchasing an additional 328,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.74.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

