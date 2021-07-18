Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. AlphaValue lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

