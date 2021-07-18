Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.96.

Shares of DRI opened at $141.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $150.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

